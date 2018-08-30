Confessions Of The Celeb Makeup Artist Behind Hollywood's Coolest Teens

Are the women you work with interested in trying new trends?

"I work with a group of girls who are super confidant and rarely say, 'I don't want to wear that.' We try something and, if it doesn't work, we change it. If anything, it's usually a question of the lip color. For example, Camila hadn't ever worn a red lipstick on the red carpet before this year's VMAs. She's never seen herself as a red-lip person, then, all of a sudden, we tried it on a shoot and she loved it. I think Camila just didn't feel like herself with that color at first, and looking like herself is very important to her. She loves her face — she'll always say to me, 'Aren't my eye bags so cool?'"