Confessions Of The Celeb Makeup Artist Behind Hollywood's Coolest Teens

"It's changed over the years, but when I first started I was all about a smoky eye. No matter what, everyone was getting a smoky eye. Now, I've mostly been into strobing. I know some people hate that word, but I love moisturised, dewy, and healthy skin. I want it to look like they just went running for two blocks and they're a little bit flushed."
"We're super careful. Sometimes I'll only use a powder shimmer or bronzer on the chest, but for the body, I can use something like Vita Liberata's Body Blur that easily blends and dries fast. For the most part, products like that are transfer resistant. As a precaution, I'll sometimes use a little bit of baby powder to make sure it's really set."
THE LEAF BLOWER DID GOOD... REAL REAL GOOD... THIS BEAUTIFUL FACE... ??? @JoeyKing . #Makeup: @allanface #Hair: @giannetos . Beauty Breakdown: #Eyes: -@MarcBeauty O!Mega Lash Volumizing Mascara In Violet Incredible, Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Fantascene, & Brow Tanner Grooming Gel #Skin: -@MarcBeauty Air Blush Soft Glow Duo in Kink & Kisses, Shameless Youthful-Look 24H Foundation SPF 25 (applied with a @BeautyBlender), -@ItCosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer (applies with my finger tips to warm up the product) & Bye Bye Pores Silk HD anti-aging Micro Powder -@HourglassCosmetics Ambient Strobe Lighting Powder in Brilliant #Lips: @IliaBeauty Tinted Lip Conditioner in Blossom Lady (applied with finger tips for a sheer, stained lip). . #JoeyKing #Beauty #MarcJacobsBeauty #ILIAbeauty #HourglassCosmetics #ITCosmetics #Crueltyfree #Monochromatic #PinkMakeup #TheKissingBooth #Slenderman #Summer03 #allanface
"I try my best to work around it and avoid covering it as much as possible. Actually, Camila Cabello had a pimple on her forehead for the MTV Video Music Awards. I didn't pile on too much stuff because it would really draw attention, or worse, bring [the pimple] to a head.
"I'll typically use a really light base on her, like Becca's Skin Love, or just a tinted moisturiser. I don't use any primers on her except something like the Differin Oil Control Moisturizer because it really holds the makeup."
"I work with a group of girls who are super confidant and rarely say, 'I don't want to wear that.' We try something and, if it doesn't work, we change it. If anything, it's usually a question of the lip colour. For example, Camila hadn't ever worn a red lipstick on the red carpet before this year's VMAs. She's never seen herself as a red-lip person, then, all of a sudden, we tried it on a shoot and she loved it. I think Camila just didn't feel like herself with that colour at first, and looking like herself is very important to her. She loves her face — she'll always say to me, 'Aren't my eye bags so cool?'"
"You're right! That cover is definitely giving off a '60s vibe, but what we were really trying to do was create something timeless. It was really about the cat-eye and her natural hair. We didn't put any heat on her curls and mostly focused on keeping her skin glowy and let her cat-eye be the focus. Her skin looks matte, but in person she was glowing."
"I've known her since she was 14 and she's always had full brows. It wasn't until she met Kelley Baker that they were refined. Before that they would be really messy and we'd fill them in, and we really loved it. They were a little out of control. We called it 'browfection.' She styles her own brows when we do makeup now because she has her own technique. Sometimes, when we're in a rush, I'll let her do her own cat-eye, too. She can literally just draw it on in seconds and it's perfect."