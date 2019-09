While ghosts don't literally follow King around (I mean, probably), projects about people being haunted apparently do. The actress previously starred in Wish Upon, a teen horror flick about an evil "wish box," as well as the first film in the paranormal investigator franchise The Conjuring. King was even set to star in The CW pilot Dead Inside, about a cop who teams up with her dead detective brother in order to solve crimes. Ultimately, she was replaced by an older actress , and the pilot did not move forward to series.