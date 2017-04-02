On the heels of the new It trailer — in which we saw a scary, possessed, terrifying clown — comes the trailer for Annabelle: Creation, in which we deal with a scary, possessed, terrifying doll. The film, set to be released August 11, 2017, is the prequel to 2014's Annabelle. It tells the origin story of Annabelle, a possessed doll. In Annabelle: Creation, a group of young orphan girls and a nun move into the home of a dollmaker and his wife, whose little girl had been killed two decades before. Annabelle the possessed doll, a creation of the dollmaker, comes for the little girls.
While possessed dolls are a horror movie trope that have been done to death, the Annabelle: Creation trailer is still terrifying. Usually dolls and little girls are cute, and that's what makes this trailer so damn creepy: it takes images we associate with innocence and sweetness and completely effs them up. I legit jumped no less than three times while watching it and may have even had part of my hand covering the screen. Make sure the lights are on before you push play.
If the trailer is any indication, this film will haunt your nightmares for weeks to come. Like, BRB going to throw all of my daughter's dolls out as quickly as possible and there's a 97% chance I'm sleeping with the lights on tonight. Both Annabelle and Annabelle: Creation are part of The Conjuring franchise.
The newest film will be directed by David F. Sandberg. It stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Anthony LaPaglia, and Miranda Otto. The film is a creative way to keep the franchise going without Ed and Lorraine Warren — paranormal investigators whose real-life cases supposedly inspired the first two films in the franchise. Gerald Brittle, the author of a 1980 book about The Warrens, has sued in a massive suit claiming that The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, and Annabelle lift material from his book.
According to The Warrens, Annabelle the doll is real, and haunted (and looks nothing like the doll in the film). For his part, Brittle says that while he believed the Warrens at the time, he now believes he was duped. We're choosing to believe the story is not real, if only to make sure we continue to sleep at night.
