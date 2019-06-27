Camila Cabello Says Fans Are Causing Her "Pain" During Her Public Breakup

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes shippers, slow your roll. The two may have good chemistry, but Cabello is fresh off a breakup with Matthew Hussey and says that fans' "hateful" behavior is only making the pain worse.
News of their split comes shortly after the debut of Cabello and Mendes' steamy music video for their new single, "Señorita." Fans quickly picked up on the chemistry between the two and took it upon themselves to spam Hussey's social media accounts with lyrics from the song. An act, which Cabello says, "doesn't reflect the values I talk about."
"To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things," she wrote on her Instagram story. "You doing that really hurts me, and it's so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain."
Cabello also sent a reminder to those same keyboard warriors that a real person is reading those mean comments. "You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny," she continued.
Speculation that the "Havana" singer and Hussey first began in February 2018. It wasn't until November 2018 though that Cabello confirmed they were dating. Around that same time, she told Marie Claire that being in relationship with Hussey made her "the happiest I've ever been," which likely means Cabello isn't ready to jump back into another relationship. Although, it is that time of year when many celebs seem to jump into relationships — and engagements!
