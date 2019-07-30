Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: It's Time To Call A Spade A Spade

For the past few years, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship has been getting closer and closer, but the musicians continued to insist they were just friends. Starring together in a steamy music video? Friendship.
Getting papped making out in a pool? Friends— okay what is going on here?
On Monday, they were spotted making out both at a beach in Miami and at a pool, officially taking this beyond speculation and all-but-confirming that they're together.
In 2015, Cabello and Mendes vehemently denied dating rumors on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and both have since had their own respective relationships with Matthew Hussey and Hailey Baldwin (ish). However, the "Señorita" lyric "You say we’re just friends / But friends don’t know the way you taste" combined with the song's NSFW music video brought rumors back into the spotlight, and now these photos are just the next thing you can add to your chalkboard of evidence.
"They've known each other and been a part of each other's lives for a while so it's all very natural and moving quickly," a source told E! News earlier this month. "The timing wasn't right before but it is right right now. They are going for it without holding back. This step in their relationship is exciting for them both. They haven't wanted to be apart at all. It's 24/7 and all out at this point."
There are some accusations that the relationship is nothing but a PR stunt for "Señorita," and reps for both singers didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. However, this would be quite a lot of commitment for a song that came out over a month ago — and how could you fake this chemistry?
