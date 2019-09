Although we'll never be able to guess exactly why Garner prefers her signature bronde color and mid-length cut , we think we know who to credit for her no-fuss philosophy on beauty: her mother. Garner once told Refinery29 that her mother is the least vain person she knows — and for that, she's sort of her beauty icon. "My mom is the woman who is the least marked by vanity of anyone I know, but in the best possible way," she said. "She just isn’t focused on it, and doesn’t do makeup and hair — she’s just herself. So, [seeing] that allowed me to grow up without feeling like [beauty] was something I needed to do."