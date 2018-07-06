Sophia Bush knows how to fly under the radar — at least, when she wants to. Hear her name, or see her face, and most people might recognize her from her most notable TV roles on One Tree Hill or Chicago P.D., while others may strictly know her as a badass activist you constantly retweet on Twitter. However you know her, you're likely sleeping on the fact that she's got one of the best beauty evolutions of our generation.
In addition to being a talented actress, philanthropist, and one of the people to convince us to stop buying plastic water bottles, Bush is also the reason why a lot of us feel inspired to take beauty risks when the opportunity strikes. After being in the spotlight since she was 20, her red carpet evolution is expansive, covering multiple hair color changes (none of which ignite hindsight embarrassment — wtf?), bold lipstick choices, and even more graphic eyeliner. But that's what makes witnessing her transformation so fun — and she agrees.
The only thing that could make it better is if Bush walked us through it herself. Luckily, she did. Her honest opinion, ahead.