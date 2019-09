In addition to being a talented actress , philanthropist, and one of the people to convince us to stop buying plastic water bottles , Bush is also the reason why a lot of us feel inspired to take beauty risks when the opportunity strikes. After being in the spotlight since she was 20, her red carpet evolution is expansive, covering multiple hair color changes (none of which ignite hindsight embarrassment — wtf?), bold lipstick choices, and even more graphic eyeliner. But that's what makes witnessing her transformation so fun — and she agrees.