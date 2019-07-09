If there's anything we've learned from this summer's celebrity hair changes so far, it's that a lot of stars are having conflicting ideas about what the ideal seasonal hairstyle should really be. Every few weeks, Hilary Duff seems to be trimming off a few more inches of her hair and tweaking her bangs along with it; Charlize Theron also seems to be going increasingly short by the day.
But as far as being indecisive with color goes, Emma Roberts is topping our list. In February, she went from blonde to brunette; then, in April, she went from that deep brunette back to a shade of blonde that made her the spitting image of her aunt Julia Roberts.
While that could have been her summer vibe, Roberts is clearly never one to have one color too long. On Monday, she stepped out of Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood, California, with fresh dark-chocolate hair once again.
By the looks of it, she also may have used this trip to the salon as an opportunity to get her hair trimmed a few inches, bringing her length to just below her clavicle.
Neither Nine Zero One nor Roberts has revealed who's behind this color, but there's a good chance it's the salon's lead coolorist Nikki Lee, who was behind both of Roberts' color changes earlier this year. Lee is apparently a big fan of this brunette shade, which is closer to Roberts' natural brown hair color, telling Refinery29 in February, "What I love the most about when Emma's brunette is how the color brings out her eyes and suits her skin tone."
Indeed, for a woman who has tried on seemingly every major hair-color trend under the sun (including a gorgeous copper), this is proof that it's pretty damn hard to get a color better than your natural hue.
