Emma Roberts Just Dyed Her Hair For The Summer — & It's Not What You'd Expect

It must be nice to be a celebrity with top hair stylists on speed dial who can chop (literally) and change your hair whenever the mood takes you. And we do love a good celeb hair transformation whether it's Celine or Billie Eilish.
When it comes to being indecisive with colour Emma Roberts is the most changeable of the bunch. In February, she went from blonde to brunette; then, in April, she went from that deep brunette back to a shade of blonde that made her the spitting image of her aunt Julia Roberts.
While that could have been her summer vibe, Roberts is clearly never one to have one colour too long. On Monday, she stepped out of Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood, California, with fresh dark-chocolate hair once again.
By the looks of it, she also may have used this trip to the salon as an opportunity to get her hair trimmed a few inches, bringing her length to just below her clavicle.
Neither Nine Zero One nor Roberts has revealed who's behind this look, but there's a good chance it's the salon's lead coolorist Nikki Lee, who was behind both of Roberts' colour changes earlier this year. Lee is apparently a big fan of this brunette shade, which is closer to Roberts' natural brown hair colour, telling Refinery29 in February, "What I love the most about when Emma's brunette is how the colour brings out her eyes and suits her skin tone."
Indeed, for a woman who has tried on seemingly every major hair-colour trend under the sun (including a gorgeous copper), this is proof that it's pretty damn hard to get a colour better than your natural hue.
