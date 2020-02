Dr. Pimple Popper’s Just Expanded Her Target Line — & Everything’s On Sale

A few years ago, the internet's most famous dermatologist, Dr. Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper ), released her own brand of acne products. We thought her idea to create SLMD Skincare was genius way back in 2017, when the line was direct-to-consumer, but her decision to launch in select Target stores last summer was an even bigger game-changer. Now, Dr. Lee is making yet another brilliant entrepreneurial move to bring her magic to the mass market by launching her collection in an additional 244 Target storefronts nationwide.