Lucy Hale Has The Most Relatable Reason For Removing Her Tattoos

We may not know which design is getting the boot, but we do know why — and Hale's reasoning is so relatable. "It's not that I don't like them, it's just the style of them is so different now," Hale explains of the unidentified tattoos. "I got them when I was like 17. Things are different, times have changed. I love a lot of mine, it's just like [I] look back on some, and I'm like, What was I thinking?"