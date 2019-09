Lucy Hale's New Tattoo Has The Perfect Empowering Message

If a close-up photo on tattoo artist Rob Green's Instagram is any indication, Hale actually got the tattoo in late 2018. The line drawing by French artist Frédéric Forest , situated on the back of Hale's left arm, shows a woman with her arms crossed across her chest with red accents — so if you squint real hard, it looks a bit like a heart. Hale's long been a fan of these kind of dainty tattoos: She got a detailed drawing of a lightbulb back in 2017, too.