Lovato is gearing up for a massive year, mostly because she's finally releasing her anticipated seventh studio album after her terrifying overdose last summer . Earlier this week, the singer confirmed that her upcoming music will be brutally honest — and tell you what you need to know about her side of the story. “You know what’s great about making an album?” she shared with fans on Instagram. “You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it...”