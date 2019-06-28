When it comes to her taste in tattoos, Demi Lovato is all about deeper meanings and inspirational messages. Her latest addition to her collection of over 30 (and counting) might just be her simplest — but most meaningful — yet.
Lovato recently paid a visit to tattoo artist Daniel Winter to add a tiny tattoo to the underside of her left ring finger. The text, which says "me," sends a subtle message about something Lovato preaches often: self-love. The 26-year-old posted videos of Winter inking the two-letter word on her hand late last night, revealing the final result on her Instagram Story with a succinct message: "Can't love anyone unless you love yourself first."
Lovato posted a black-and-white image of the "me" tattoo later that evening to her Instagram feed, cosigning it with a simple, but heartfelt caption. "Me first," she wrote. "Thank you @winterstone for my new forever reminder.. #i🖤me."
This isn't Lovato's first tattoo by Winter — and likely not her last. In late January, she had the artist tattoo a fine-line rose on the inside of her left index finger, the same month she celebrated six months of sobriety. Even more recently, she visited celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo to recreate a portrait of her great-grandmother, who she called "Mimaw," on her forearm. "This is for you Mimaw," Lovato wrote on Instagram, showing off the new ink. "You at 26 on my arm while I’m 26, and forever. I love you more."
Lovato is gearing up for a massive year, mostly because she's finally releasing her anticipated seventh studio album after her terrifying overdose last summer. Earlier this week, the singer confirmed that her upcoming music will be brutally honest — and tell you what you need to know about her side of the story. “You know what’s great about making an album?” she shared with fans on Instagram. “You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it...”
Like she said, she's putting herself first — and this tiny bit of text is just another reminder. Still, we're betting that bouquet of flowers she sent herself was a little less painful than going under the tattoo gun.
