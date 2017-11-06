Bella Thorne Has A Brand-New Tattoo — & We Have Questions

It’s very difficult to imagine what, exactly, Bella Thorne does in her real life — as in, the private moments that we (and millions of other people) don’t get to see broadcasted on social media. Between documenting her first-ever bikini wax on Snapchat, getting matching twin tattoos with her older sister (yes, you read that correctly) in her Instagram story, and flirting with fellow Disney alum Dove Cameron via Twitter, there’s little that the newly minted 20-year-old keeps from the public eye.
But even though Thorne isn’t in the habit of leaving much to the imagination (and her fans thank her for that), she's still yet to share the meaning of her latest tattoo. She revealed the fresh ink on her Instagram while lying in bed last night, tagging tattoo artist Daniel Winter in the quick pic.
Winter is known for his minimalist, monochromatic tattoos — his Instagram bio firmly states, “BLACK AND GREY INK ONLY,” in case you had any questions about that — but the dots and dashes encircling Thorne’s elbow are a little more simple than his usual intricate designs. Regardless, when the artist shares his work on his own feed, he often gives a little context in the caption along with it, but he has yet to post a photo of his celebrity client's new design.
Whether it's a real mystery or just as straightforward as it seems, the one thing we can say for sure about Thorne's elbow tattoo is that it must have hurt like hell. Those nerve endings, man.
