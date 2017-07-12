Story from Pop Culture

Bella Thorne Says She Wants To "Wife" Dove Cameron

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Dove Cameron may be in a very happy relationship with her Descendants 2 co-star Thomas Doherty, but that's not stopping a former Disney darling from wanting to wife her up. Famous In Love star Bella Thorne know exactly how to throw major flirty vibes at Cameron via Twitter, and it seems that the Liv & Maddie star knows how to toss them right back.
Fans have noted the vibes between these two stars for a while now. Back in January, Thorne tweeted in response to a fan that she had given some thought to dating Cameron. The Descendants actress got in on it as well, replying "#powercouple" on Thorne's tweet.
While I'm pretty sure that any implied romance between these two is just two friends having fun (as far as we know, Cameron and Doherty are still very much a thing), they're forever teasing the fans who want a Bella-Dove (Bellove? Dovella?) relationship to happen. On Tuesday, Thorne took to Twitter to share a photo of Cameron at the Descendants 2 premiere, writing:
"FUCKKKK lemme wife you up @DoveCameron."
The Hairspray Live! star got in on the joke, writing:
"get on a knee and i might letcha," complete with a ring emoji.
Cameron, who was previously engaged to her Liv & Maddie co-star Ryan McCartan, confirmed her relationship Doherty, who plays Harry Hook in the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie, in February. As for Thorne, she's recently been spotted out with Scott Disick and rapper Blackbear — though Thorne has kept quiet about any relationship status updates.
Still, fans on Twitter are definitely shipping Thorne and Cameron — sorry, Doherty!
"Better invite me to the wedding," wrote one fan.
"I SHIP IT EVEN HARDER NOW," tweeted another.
"Can I come to the wedding? #Dovella," another penned, solidifying this ship name.
We can always friend-ship these two actresses... unless that wedding ring emoji one day becomes the real deal.
