I never thought that two Disney Channel kids would be my couple goals, but Dove Cameron and Ryan McCartan so were. The pair, who played love interests on Liv & Maddie, posted the cutest selfies on Instagram, recorded love songs under their band The Girl & The Dreamcatcher, and never missed an opportunity to gush over the other. So when they called off their engagement in October, I was bummed. Alas, some things are not meant to be. Now, Cameron is spending her first birthday post-breakup with her Cloud 9 co-star Kiersey Clemons. Cameron, who turned 21 on January 15, hit the gambling capital with some pals to celebrate the big day. According to J-14 , Cameron shared a photo of her smooching Clemons to Snapchat, and, later, revealed on Instagram that the pair had gotten corresponding tattoos: Cameron got an X on her pinkie, while Clemons got an O.