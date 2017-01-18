I never thought that two Disney Channel kids would be my couple goals, but Dove Cameron and Ryan McCartan so were. The pair, who played love interests on Liv & Maddie, posted the cutest selfies on Instagram, recorded love songs under their band The Girl & The Dreamcatcher, and never missed an opportunity to gush over the other. So when they called off their engagement in October, I was bummed. Alas, some things are not meant to be. Now, Cameron is spending her first birthday post-breakup with her Cloud 9 co-star Kiersey Clemons. Cameron, who turned 21 on January 15, hit the gambling capital with some pals to celebrate the big day. According to J-14, Cameron shared a photo of her smooching Clemons to Snapchat, and, later, revealed on Instagram that the pair had gotten corresponding tattoos: Cameron got an X on her pinkie, while Clemons got an O.
This doesn't seem particularly romantic to me (more like two friends having a fun, newly legal time in Vegas) but some fans are convinced that the actresses are now an item. J-14 reports that Cameron even liked a fan's tweet that seemingly "confirmed" that she was into girls. (She has since unliked the tweet.)
Bella Thorne was in a similar situation several months ago. Though the former Disney star did confirm that she is bisexual on Twitter, the entire conversation about her sexuality was spurred by Thorne posting a kissy pic with her friend and name twin Bella Pendergast. As far as we know, Thorne wasn't really dating Pendergast, but the mere notion that she could have been sent Twitter into a tailspin. It's a reminder that, no matter how Cameron identifies herself, there's a real chance that she's simply pals with Clemons. Thorne seemingly joked about the similarities in her and Cameron's photo controversy on Twitter:
Yeah trust me. I have thought about it?? https://t.co/cPQMgkKdKn— bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 16, 2017
Honestly? It's none of our business who Cameron chooses to date. It is, however, nice to see her hanging out with friends after a very public breakup.
