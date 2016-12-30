Give me a foil beret and call me a conspiracy theorist, but I am always suspicious of the Disney Channel's glossy stars. (Anybody else still think about Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, and their spiffy little rendezvous?) Dove Cameron, 20, and Ryan McCartan, 23, from the sitcom Liv and Maddie ended their engagement in October. Shortly after — as in, today — McCartan teased a new single that seems to be about a breakup, Teen Vogue reports. The timing is suspect, even if you're not a hat-wearing Hollywood conspiracy theorist like myself. The song appears to be about his former fiancée.
Today, McCartan posted a publicity image for his new single, titled "When You Went Away," to Instagram. It will be available on January 12, 2017. Commenters quickly asked the important question: Is this about Cameron?
Most likely, it is. An awfully convenient narrative, wouldn't you agree?
Both musicians, Cameron and McCartan have a band, The Girl and the Dreamcatcher. In fact, the two visited the Refinery29 offices in July to share their single, "Gladiator." Cameron appeared in Grease! Live and McCartan played Brad in The Rocky Horror Picture Show in October.
See McCartan's Instagram post, below.
Today, McCartan posted a publicity image for his new single, titled "When You Went Away," to Instagram. It will be available on January 12, 2017. Commenters quickly asked the important question: Is this about Cameron?
Most likely, it is. An awfully convenient narrative, wouldn't you agree?
Both musicians, Cameron and McCartan have a band, The Girl and the Dreamcatcher. In fact, the two visited the Refinery29 offices in July to share their single, "Gladiator." Cameron appeared in Grease! Live and McCartan played Brad in The Rocky Horror Picture Show in October.
See McCartan's Instagram post, below.
Advertisement