Did Dove Cameron Just Slam Ryan McCartan On Instagram?

I was pretty bummed when Dove Cameron and Ryan McCartan called off their engagement in October 2016. The couple was aggressively cute together on social media and even made sweet music through their band The Girl and the Dreamcatcher. Now the Liv & Maddie star is taking to social media to say something not-so-nice about her ex, and it might surprise fans rooting for a Cameron and McCartan reunion. On Monday, Cameron shared a photo with Descendents 2 co-star — and rumored new boyfriend — Thomas Doherty. Though the two have not confirmed their relationship, they certainly look like a couple: they share plenty of pics of one another on Instagram and seem to hang out constantly. Unfortunately, the alleged new relationship doesn't sit well with every fan — especially those who loved Cameron and McCartan together. According to Seventeen , the apparent couple pic seemingly inspired fan @saidcativa to leave the comment "Ryan." (Because ugh, like we need to be reminded of an ex ever?) That's when Cameron responded to the comment with: "Was terrible to me." Yep. You read that right.