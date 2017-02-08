Did Dove Cameron Just Slam Ryan McCartan On Instagram?

I was pretty bummed when Dove Cameron and Ryan McCartan called off their engagement in October 2016. The couple was aggressively cute together on social media and even made sweet music through their band The Girl and the Dreamcatcher. Now the Liv & Maddie star is taking to social media to say something not-so-nice about her ex, and it might surprise fans rooting for a Cameron and McCartan reunion. On Monday, Cameron shared a photo with Descendents 2 co-star — and rumored new boyfriend — Thomas Doherty. Though the two have not confirmed their relationship, they certainly look like a couple: they share plenty of pics of one another on Instagram and seem to hang out constantly. Unfortunately, the alleged new relationship doesn't sit well with every fan — especially those who loved Cameron and McCartan together. According to Seventeen, the apparent couple pic seemingly inspired fan @saidcativa to leave the comment "Ryan." (Because ugh, like we need to be reminded of an ex ever?) That's when Cameron responded to the comment with: "Was terrible to me." Yep. You read that right.
McCartan seemingly clapped back at the insult on Twitter. Though it's unclear if he was directly responding to Cameron's call out, the timing lines up. On Monday, he wrote: "Take the high road, there's less traffic." Before following it up with: "You guys, gossip is like Monopoly money. It's worth nothing unless you're willing to play a long, boring game."
You guys, gossip is like Monopoly money. It's worth nothing unless you're willing to play a long, boring game.— Ryan McCartan (@ryanmccartan) February 6, 2017
We'll never know what really went down in Cameron and McCartan's relationship, and we can't always assume things about a couple from what they post online. Their social media presence may have given fans a window into happy times, but that doesn't mean the couple had planned to reveal all of their ups and downs. Whatever really happened between McCartan and Cameron, all we can hope for is that they're happier now that they are apart.
