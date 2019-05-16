For Demi Lovato, tattoos are not only a way to mark personal milestones, like when she got a rose tattoo on her finger to honor six months of sobriety, but her ink is also a way to pay tribute to those she's loved and lost. Back in January, she got a tattoo of her late dog Buddy, who died as a result of a tragic accident in 2015, and the latest tribute tattoo on Lovato is extra-meaningful as well. The pop star just got a portrait of her great-grandmother, who she called "Mimaw," on her forearm.
Lovato's Mimaw died in 2016 at the age of 93, and almost exactly three years later, Lovato has decided to get a portrait of her Mimaw at 26 years old inked on the inside of her forearm. The timing is particularly special because Lovato is 26 years old right now.
"This is for you Mimaw," Lovato wrote on Instagram, showing off the tattoo. "You at 26 on my arm while I’m 26, and forever. I love you more."
For the tattoo, Lovato went to celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who was also behind the tattoo of Lovato's late dog on the inside of her ankle. Dr. Woo used a picture of Mimaw standing in a 1940s-style white dress, cinched at the waist with a belt, as reference.
As you can see, he got the details to match perfectly. "Thank you @_dr_woo_ for making her come back to life for me," Lovato continued in her Instagram post. "It’s stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten."
