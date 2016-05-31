Demi Lovato Mourns The Death Of Her Great-Grandmother

Lovato paid tribute to her "Mimaw" with two Instagram posts. She had also shared a photo of her great-grandmother earlier in the week, prompting fans to offer up prayers.
This morning I lost my world and the world's most special woman. I miss her more than words can even describe. There is an emptiness in my heart that only her spirit can fill and I pray that I will feel her by my side every single day until we meet again. I attribute my strength to her.. She held on when she lost the love of her life.. The one she was married to for 53 years. She smiled even though she lost a son just this year. She told everyone she loved them every single chance she got and she joked even when her strokes left her unable to speak properly. The smile that she had not only could light up a whole room but it most definitely lit up the entire nursing home. She was my great-grandmother but we were so close that I never knew it was possible that anyone could have the bond that we shared even 70 years a part. The pain I feel is almost unbearable but because of her strength I will power through it. The love and support I have received has been empowering and so special to me.. I love all of you so much and I am forever grateful for the prayers, texts and fan art my Lovatics have made me. Thank you. Mimaw, I hope you are with Papa now.. I hate that I can't hear your voice but I love that you are no longer in pain. I love you so much and I miss you more than anyone could ever imagine. I'll miss your smile, your wittiness, painting your nails and your kisses. I really do love you more. Rest in peace and most importantly rest in the Lord. #RIPMimaw
The pop star's great-grandfather died last year, and an uncle passed away this year.