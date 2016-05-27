Why Demi Lovato Gave Up Her Cat After One Day

Hairy-ette, Demi Lovato's hairless cat, had barely made her Snapchat debut before she had to be returned. Lovato got Hariy-ette last month to join her adorable dog, Batman, but Lovato's feline friend couldn't stay. Why? Demi was too allergic. She had to give Hairy-ette back after only one day.
"I thought I wouldn't be, because it doesn't have any hair..." she explained to Entertainment Tonight.
Her snaps chronicled her dawning realization that no fur didn't mean the kitty wouldn't aggravate her allergies. A video of her playing with Hairy-ette features her sneezing, while a photo of the two is captioned, "As my face is swelling."
Lovato lost Buddy, the dog she shared with her boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, last July. On her 23rd birthday, she introduced her new puppy, Batman, to her fans through Instagram.
