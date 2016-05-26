Demi Lovato’s Instagram Has Fans Praying For Great-Grandmother

Demi Lovato has fans sending her love and support this morning, after she re-posted a photo of her great-grandmother, "Mimaw." It's the same photo she posted last October of the 93-year-old. It's unknown why she shared the sweet, affectionate pic again. Maybe it's Mimaw's birthday, or perhaps, as some fans in the comments appear to worry, Mimaw isn't doing so well.
"I wish you all the luck in the world demi for you and your mimaw," commented sarahbby1105.
"She will be in my prayers," wrote thee_warrior_princess.
And several fans wrote, "Stay strong."
Last September, Mimaw's husband, Lovato's great-grandfather, passed away at age 88, after the two had been married for 54 years. It was a tough year for the singer: Her dog, Buddy, died last summer, and her Uncle Jeff died in November.
"Watching her strength has given me the inspiration to keep powering through life's most difficult obstacles and conquer them with grace," Lovato wrote of Mimaw in October. "But even though she's devastated she keeps telling me 'I'm gonna be okay.' "
