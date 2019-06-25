Kylie Jenner, Proud Billionaire, Spent The Met Gala Talking About How Rich She Is

Ah, to be a fly on the wall at the Met Gala, where the rich and famous mingle with the, well, more rich and famous. In this case, it was Alex Rodriguez who brushed elbows with Kylie Jenner at Anna Wintour's event, and couldn't help but gossip about what, exactly, the lip kit queen talked about at their shared table.
Rodriguez, who was on the arm of his soon-to-be wife Jennifer Lopez at the party, told Sports Illustrated of the 2019 Met Gala that while he didn't know what "famous singer" was sitting next to him, he did know Kendall and Kylie Jenner were there.
"We had Kendall and Kylie," noted Rodriguez. "Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is."
Well, sure — why not? At just 21, Kylie is the youngest self-made billionaire ever, according to Forbes. Her famous lip kits — which perhaps Rodriguez misheard as "lipstick" — are a major reason why. It was Kylie Cosmetics expansion to Ulta Beauty that really tipped the scale for Kylie into billionaire territory.
"My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it's time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that," she explained to the outlet. "What I'm trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited."
As for her Instagram, well, that's pretty impressive, too. She boasts 138 million followers, which is more than Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Rihanna. She can reportedly make $1,000,000 for a single sponsored post. Honestly, I may never talk about anything else, either.
As for Rodriguez, when he wasn't chatting with Kylie about the major bucks she has in the bank, he was posing with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who just so happen to be Kylie's sister and brother-in-law.
"Had to take a selfie with @kimkardashian and Kanye! @jlo #MetGala #AllThePink"
Only time will tell if Kylie dishes on what ARod talked about during the party next.
