Much like Taylor Swift's next era and the latest Kardashian-Jenner drama, Ariana Grande's tattoos remain entirely, completely, wildly unpredictable.
In the past few months, she's gotten a vine wrapped around her finger, a mango leaf on her ribcage, a massive moon-and-stars motif on her hand, and the Pokémon Evee on the inside of her arm. Oh, and who can forget that whole Japanese BBQ grill fiasco on her palm? Certainly not us.
Even with all that, we have to say that Grande's latest tattoo, which we haven't seen but Grande revealed she has on her Instagram Story, is the most unpredictable yet. You see, Grande is a big Jim Carrey fan. No, wait, a huge one. In April, she wrote on her Instagram Story: “My first AIM username was jimcarreyfan42 when I was in like 4th grade." And now Grande's gotten this deep love permanently inked.
Advertisement
On Thursday, Grande posted her best friend Courtney Chipolone's latest tattoo, which happens to be one of the most iconic lines from the Jim Carrey movie The Truman Show. On Chipolone's left shoulder it now reads: "In case I don't see ya good afternoon good evening and good night!"
In Chipolone's original post on her Insta Story, she tagged Mira Mariah, Grande's go-to tattoo artist who just inked that vine around her finger. Minutes later, Grande reposted the image on her own Instagram Story, writing that she actually has the same tattoo, but upside down, as is the Grande way.
"I got the same shit but upside down," she wrote before adding a black heart and then Truman Show. She also wrote, "You are perfect," and tagged Mariah. So we guess somewhere on Grande's body, she has this sweet quote tatted upside down.
This isn't the first matching tattoo Grande's gotten with Chipolone. Right after Grande got engaged to Pete Davidson, the three of them got the acronym "H2GKMO," which stands for "honest to god knock me out," on their hands. Grande also has "Court," in honor of Chipolone, inked on her knee.
Guess our theory that Ariana Grande's love language is tattoos holds up. We're expecting an excellent Jim Carrey reaction in 3...2...
Advertisement