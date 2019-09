Ariana Grande's Tattoo Artist Is Celebrating Diversity With Ink

"For a long time, I did references on the Venus [as in 'The Birth of Venus'], and we did a lot of tributes to her based on the woman who was getting the tattoo. So, I gave her more Black features or made her curvier or thinner to relate to the wearer. That seems really important and appropriate as we normalize 'normal' body types [like plus-size and disabled women]. This is what I see when I walk down the street. It’s women of all different styles and flavors. That should be in tattoos, too. We want to see tattoos of women we love, as they actually are."