Ariana Grande Just Covered Up Another Tattoo On Her Hand

Ariana Grande keeps an enigmatic social-media presence these days, but in addition to being known for her record-breaking music and super-high ponytails, the singer isn't shy about showing off her tattoos. Grande has been getting inked since at least 2012, when she was recording her first album, but her collection didn't become a trending topic until she and ex-fiancé Pete Davidson proved that tattoos were their love language.
That love story has since ended, but clearly her love for new ink is as strong as ever. The Thank U, Next singer took to Instagram Stories last night to share a video of her latest tattoo, a vine wrapping around her right index finger. "My hands make me so happy," she wrote, tagging her go-to tattoo artist Mira Mariah.
But there's more to the design than just a love of foliage. It actually covers up another tattoo that read "9 3/4," a Harry Potter reference that Grande got last November. Some fans are speculating that the reason for the coverup is related to Davidson, who has his own collection of Harry Potter tattoos, including the Sorting Hat and a quote from Dumbledore.
This wouldn't be the first time Grande has covered up a Pete-related tattoo with plants: Back in October, she used a fern to hide the "reborn" ink she got with Davidson, and in March she blended in her "always" tattoo — which fans presumed to be in Davidson's handwriting — with a branch of leaves across the left side of her ribcage. Maybe it's a purposeful choice that hints toward her personal growth over the past several months, or maybe it's just a cute new addition to her current lineup. Either way, Grande's collection continues to serve as tattoo inspiration for plant moms everywhere.
