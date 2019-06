Ariana Grande Just Covered Up Another Tattoo On Her Hand

This wouldn't be the first time Grande has covered up a Pete-related tattoo with plants: Back in October, she used a fern to hide the "reborn" ink she got with Davidson, and in March she blended in her "always" tattoo — which fans presumed to be in Davidson's handwriting — with a branch of leaves across the left side of her ribcage. Maybe it's a purposeful choice that hints toward her personal growth over the past several months, or maybe it's just a cute new addition to her current lineup. Either way, Grande's collection continues to serve as tattoo inspiration for plant parents everywhere.