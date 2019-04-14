A Guide To Ariana Grande's Growing Tattoo Collection

When the world first met Ariana Grande, she was playing Cat Valentine on Victorious. And while nine years ago, Grande was recognised for her breathy voice or fiery red hair on the Nickelodeon show, now she's known for her record-breaking music — and her massive tattoo collection.
Grande's tattoos didn't infiltrate mainstream conversation until she started dating — and quickly broke up with — Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson in 2018. But to be accurate, the singer had been collecting tattoos long before she got that diamond engagement ring. In fact, her first ink came way back in 2012, long before she was the chart-topping force of nature that she is today.
Now, she's racked up at least 28 tattoos — but there are plenty more that are either too small or too faded for anyone to get a glimpse of (like the scribble on her left thigh or "hi" on her toe). Even if we don't ever track down all of Grande's collection, we've rounded up her best — at least, her most notable — ahead.