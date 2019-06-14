Story from Beauty

Taylor Swift's Makeup On Her Lover Album Cover Is Already Inspiring Fans

Rachel Lubitz
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp.
This year, spring wasn't marked by changing temperatures or budding blooms, but rather Taylor Swift turning all of her social-media accounts over to a pastel-colored dreamland of butterflies and glitter hearts. Fans braced themselves for a totally new Swift era — and that's what they got, with Swift giving herself a full image overhaul of sorts for her seventh album: Lover.
Gone is that iconic buttery-blonde hair, and in its place are streaks of pink and blue. Her once-signature red lip has been swapped for a bright fuchsia. But that's not the only major makeup change surrounding her forthcoming album release.
When Swift debuted the cover art for her new album via Instagram Live on Thursday, fans quickly spotted a giant glittery heart outlining her right eye.
This led to some pandemonium for the Swifties. On Twitter, not only are fans flipping out over this look (in a good way), but many are also planning on rocking the same pink glitter heart whenever they get to see her perform live — and even in the lead-up to the album's release on August 23.
Some people dreamed bigger: Will Swift be selling glittery heart stickers on tour?
That'd be a pretty smart move, in our opinion. Of course, hearts have remained a major motif for this new era, with Swift posting a pink diamond heart in the countdown to the release of her single "Me!" in April, and even uploading several pictures of her wearing a crystal-encrusted heart ring.
Now, because of Swift's history of using her beauty to send cryptic clues and Easter eggs to her fans about her upcoming projects, fans have already started getting suspicious about what this heart could signify. In May, she told Entertainment Weekly that she was sending a message to fans with the pastel rainbow manicure she wore while recording the vertical Spotify video for "Delicate."
In the Taylor Swift universe, even something as minor as a manicure can signal a new era, so what could something as dramatic as a giant glitter heart signify? Only time will tell.
