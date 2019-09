Taylor Swift Says Her Rainbow Manicure Was Her Very First Clue

In the interview for her cover story , Swift admits that the first time she visually hinted at the new album was with her pastel nails in the vertical Spotify video for "Delicate," and some fans actually picked up on the super subtle hint. "A lot of their theories were actually correct," Swift told EW . "Those Easter eggs were just trying to establish that tone, which I foreshadowed ages ago in a Spotify vertical video for ‘Delicate’ by painting my nails those [pastel] colors."