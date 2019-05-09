You never know what unexpected pattern will take off as a hot new nail trend. A few weeks ago, goldfish were all the rage. Before that, celebs like Kendall Jenner and Ariana Grande couldn't get enough of cow print. And the newest nail-art trend that's edging its way onto our summer mood board is undeniably bizarre, but low-key adorable: eggs, served sunny-side up.
We recently spotted the white-and-yellow pastel design delicately plated on the feeds of Instagram's in-the-know nail pros. Considering the sunny colour pairing and the clever design concept, we're predicting it will continue to gain traction well into summer. From a curved yolk-like design on every finger to a single thumb accent, scroll through for every way to style the egg manicure — then watch everyone else copy your order.