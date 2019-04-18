A truly wild group of celebrities appear to be collaborating on an Earth Day song and music video. Justin Bieber posted a promo video on Instagram captioned "Let's save the Earth" and tagged rapper and comedian Lil Dicky on Instagram. While the video doesn't give us any clues as to what the song sounds like, it does boast an impressive (and eclectic) list of singers, actors, and athletes who are presumably featured on the song or in the music video.
The song "Earth" will apparently feature Bieber, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Sia, Hailee Steinfeld, Lil Jon, Rita Ora, Miguel, Katy Perry, Lil Yachty, Ed Sheeran, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meghan Trainor, Joel Embiid, Tory Lanez, John Legend, Bad Bunny, Psy, Kris Wu, Backstreet Boys, Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat.
There are some real curveballs on this list. Kevin Hart? Leonardo DiCaprio? Psy???
Many of those featured are or were at one point repped by Scooter Braun, who commented, "People have no idea how insane this is."
While the song isn't explicitly explained, its title and proximity to Earth Day on April 22 suggests this could be a collaboration about saving the Earth and advocating for action against climate change. DiCaprio, for one, has a whole foundation dedicated to finding "solutions that help restore balance to threatened ecosystems, ensuring the long-term health and well-being of all Earth’s inhabitants," according to its website. This would explain why he finds himself on a musical masthead with Meghan Trainor and Rita Ora.
It would also give a much needed update to Earth Day songs of the past, which have traditionally been geared towards children. However, if Bieber, Grande, Cyrus and the rest of the crew have teamed up to sing this, I wouldn't be upset:
"Earth Day" drops Friday 18th April at 5 a.m. in the UK
