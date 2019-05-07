Nails Were The Most Underrated Part Of The Met Gala Red Carpet

If you're having a hard time understanding this year's Met Gala Camp theme, well, you're not alone. In simpler terms, it's all about over-the-top, gaudy, extravagant fashion, and celebrities have been delivering various interpretations of camp thus far tonight. But while you're marvelling over the exaggerated costumes, don't forget to check out one part of the body that camp can really thrive on: nails. So far, we've seen multicoloured polish on Harry Styles, quirky decals on Elle Fanning, and lots of rhinestones.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favourite camp nail looks that you'll want to screenshot for when you're feeling extra. Really extra.