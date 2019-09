Cat-eye malfunctions can happen to the best of us — no matter how pro we are at 'em. Despite how many liner tricks we have up our sleeve, these are the makeup meltdowns that will cause more late mornings to work than a long line at your favorite coffee shop. Normally, we take the frustration with a grain of salt (and some how-to hacks) but now, it looks like there's a new eye trend this season that will make our routines faster — and easier. Enter: A look we're calling "thumbprint eyeliner."