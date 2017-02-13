TRThere’s only one event where you can find Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Adele all in the same place. And yes, it’s happening right now at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. The show is always star-studded, with Top 40 favorites mingling with up-and-coming artists, but this year’s red carpet in particular is teeming with, well, everyone you could ever hope to see at the awards show. And even better news: They just so happen to be the people who always have the coolest beauty looks.
The impressive list of performances to come is giving us a lot to be excited about, but right now, our focus is on the noteworthy hair and makeup. There are glitter lips, retro hairstyles, and pink eyelids — and we're here for it all. The night is early, though, and there’s bound to be a hell of a lot more inspiration to come. Check out our favorite beauty looks, ahead, and find out the products the glam squads used to create 'em.
An earlier version of this story misidentified Tori Kelly's musical genre. The story has been updated to reflect the change.