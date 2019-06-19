BTS are best known for their music and magnetic stage presence, but starting this month, the South Korean septet are bringing their artistic talents to UNIQLO. The outfitter announced today that it will be teaming up with the group to release a special line of BT21 T-shirts (from UNIQLO's UT range) in stores and online beginning June 21st.
The BT21 t-shirt line, which BTS created in partnership with Line Friends, features eight animated characters designed by each of the guys: there's Koya (RM), RJ (Jin), Shooky (Jungkook), Mang (J-Hope), Chimmy (Jimin), Tata (V), Cooky (Suga), and Van, who is the representative and "caretaker" of the entire group. These characters not only have their own backstories (Jungkook's character Shooky "loves jokes, especially ones on friends," for example) but they also act as proxies for each of the members.
Ranging for $14.90 each, the 13 unisex shirts vary widely in color and design, from simple logos and fun illustrations to clever catchphrases. Ahead, get your first look at the collection that's left the internet shook(y).