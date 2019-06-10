While plenty of celebrities have the kind of influence and following to set a breakout haircut trend, Rihanna remains one of those rare celebs that has enough star power to launch a nail-art craze with a single Instagram post. She showed off a rainbow birthday manicure in February; rainbow nails were a certified trend by March. She flaunted lime-green nails earlier this year, essentially writing it into beauty law that neon nails would reign supreme come summer, and guess what? The universe obliged. Just last month, a bevy of copycats hopped on the bandwagon almost instantaneously after she rocked jade nails.
Rihanna is always one to keep things interesting — and she's now decided to remix that jade manicure a bit with new lavender jade art shared on her Instagram Story.
To show (or maybe just brag about) how similar these nails look to authentic lavender jade, Rihanna paired the design with a necklace made of the real deal, which may have served as inspiration for the look.
As we've noted before, this trend feels like a fresher take on a marble manicure, especially since it's created with a similar marbling technique that involves mixing different tones of the same color on the nail. If we were to guess, Rihanna's nail artist Jenny Longworth likely mixed around different shades of purple and white until she nailed the effect.
Unfortunately, as you might have gathered already, this isn't a look that's exactly DIY-friendly, but we'd bet good money that that won't stop this trend from being all over Instagram — and nail salons — within a month flat.
Refinery29 has reached out to Longworth for further details and will update this post when we hear back.
