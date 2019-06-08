Kylie Jenner Proves She’s An Expert At Avoiding Ex Drama At Drake’s Party

There’s 7.5 billion people on this planet, but for Kylie Jenner, the world is as small as a nightclub. Kylie attended a party hosted by Drake, and ran into exes of her sisters in Hollywood, E! Reports, because of course she did. Let’s examine the cast of characters.
Canadian born Drake (who, although he lives in California, enjoys trolling the Golden State Warriors) threw an exclusive kiki at Delilah, a bar and restaurant in West Hollywood. Ben Simmons (who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers) and Tristan Thompson (who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers) were in attendance. Simmons and Thompson are exes of Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, respectively, with the latter relationship not ending on a pleasant note. Kylie stopped by the party, and being the boss beauty billionaire that she is, reportedly “did not interact” with either of them.
After all, why would she? They’re no longer part of the family — though Thompson will always be her niece True’s father. And Kourtney Kardashian recently told Ellen that Khloé herself has not ruled out a reunion with Thompson. As for Simmons, who split with Kendall earlier this year, he reportedly brought another date to the party.
Still, the irony of the situation isn’t lost. The only reason that Simmons and Thompson could attend this party at all is because neither of their teams are playing in the NBA Finals. That should give Kylie a reason to sip her drink with a smile.
