Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Have Reportedly Split — For Now

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have reportedly split, according to Page Six and People. While reps for the model did not immediately respond to request for comment, a source told Page Six that the on-again, off-again couple split last week, with another clarifying to People that "they’re on a break," so perhaps the split won't be forever.
“The relationship ran its course,” People's source explained. “She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”
This news comes after Jenner recently spoke to Vogue Australia about dating, saying she was not ready to get married now, "but maybe one day." However, there's a reason Jenner has been quiet about Simmons during their year or so of courtship.
"I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]," she explained to the outlet. "A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.:
Perhaps we'll get a better glimpse at Jenner's newly-single life in the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. After all, three out of the five sisters are now currently single, meaning there's no telling what they'll get up to on and off screen — but sounds like Jenner should follow in Khloé Kardashian's footsteps and take a break from dating basketball players.
