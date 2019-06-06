The Only Thing Better Than Beyoncé's Sideeye Is Her Courtside Outfit

Beyoncé isn't a stranger to sitting court side at basketball games in her finest fashions. If she isn't seated in Sies Marjan, she's taking in the scene wearing a Gucci kimono. On Wednesday, she and her husband watched the Golden State Warriors play the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. While all of Twitter couldn't stop talking about the woman who had the audacity to lean across Queen Bey to talk to Blue Ivy's dad, we were totally fixated on what the Lemonade singer was wearing.
Styled by Zerina Akers, Beyoncé layered a Burberry trench coat over an Alexander Vauthier tissue-material dress. She finished her look with nude sandals by Salone Monet sandals, a Black designer who specializes in color inclusive nude heels. According to a press release, her shoes, available in 6 shades ranging from fair to deep, look great with any outfit because they match the wearer and not always the clothes. “I met Beyonce’s stylist [Zerina] at an event put on by Harlem’s Fashion Row," Monet said in the same release. "I can honestly say this opportunity happened because Black creatives in fashion were in decision making positions."
Beyoncé's look was quite chic next to the owner of the Golden State Warriors' wife, Nicole Curran, who infamously leaned over Bey, in her over-the-knee gold sequin boots. Beyoncé kept her accessories understated, choosing the aforementioned nude sandals and a green By Far bag that provided the outfit's sole pop of color. While Beyoncé's luxe croc version is not available on Net-A-Porter, the Ball lizard-effect leather tote is for $625. Akers shared the superstar's look on Instagram, captioning it "Brown Betty."
Advertisement