Sophie Turner's GOT Stunt Double Looked So Much Like Her, Joe Jonas Almost Kissed Her

Another day, another round of classic Jophie shenanigans. Newly eloped couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner may be so deeply connected that they occasionally and unironically wear matching outfits, but that doesn't mean that Jonas isn't sometimes tempted to kiss other girls.
Well, okay — kiss one other girl, who just so happens to look exactly like Turner. And it was an accident!
According to Turner's new interview on the Australian Smallzy’s Surgery podcast, Jonas once got very confused on the Game of Thrones set and almost smooched someone else entirely.
"On Game of Thrones I had a photo double that people would do double takes at because she looked so much like me," Turner revealed on the podcast. "It was insane. Even Joe went up to her at one point and tried to give her a kiss, and then he was like, ‘Oh, sorry, sorry! It’s not Sophie!'"
Turner claims that Jonas probably wouldn't have made the same mistake on her new X-Men movie Dark Phoenix.
"First of all, [my Dark Phoenix doubles are] much fitter, have much more muscle and [are] just better-looking aesthetically, in general," she said.
Given the situation, is it fair for Turner to go in for a smooch on Nick or Kevin? They're basically Jonas' real-life doubles, right? (We would probably need the other J-Sisters approval in writing, though.)
Fortunately, Jonas will have a chance to redeem himself with a very public kiss during the pair's next wedding celebration. Though the two got officially hitched in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, their bigger, fancier wedding is reportedly set to take place in France, with a slew of celebrity guests in attendance. (Maisie Williams, Turner's Game of Thrones ride-or-die, is reportedly set to be a bridesmaid in the wedding.)
While this kissing story is likely embarrassing for most people involved, at least the double can tell her friends about the time she almost kissed a JoBro.
