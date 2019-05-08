Priyanka Chopra Explains How Jophie's Vegas Elopement Went Down

New member of the Jonas family, Priyanka Chopra, just spilled the tea on her new in-laws secret Las Vegas wedding, and it's making us wish more than ever that we were one of the lucky few to score an invite.
New cool kids on the block, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, are reportedly set to have a big European wedding later this year, but before they had a chance to usher their loved ones across the pond for the festivities, they decided to officially tie the knot in Las Vegas. A wedding ceremony at the Little White Chapel was held just after the Billboard Music Awards, and was attended by celebrity pals like Khalid, Dan + Shay, and, of course, Chopra, who acted as a bridesmaid.
"It was so fun! And it’s so Jophie, I call them Jophie. It’s like, trust them to do that. That is Jophie," Chopra said. "It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe I think had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got. We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, 'alright, we’re going to set up this wedding now, we’re going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive.' We had Diplo, Khalid, they were really sweet, they arrived. Diplo Instagram lived the whole thing, it was awesome."
She added:
"It was so funny! I mean, we were driving around this pink Hummer limo. I was outside the window. It was just epic. I had that long hair extensions that I thought was going to fly out of the window. It was that kind of night — a Jophie kind of night."
Chopra also gushed over how lucky she has to have such awesome sisters-in-law, which also includes Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle. All three women starred in the music video for the Jonas Brothers' new single "Sucker."
Chopra and Turner's friendship is one of the best things to come out of their respective romantic relationships. The Quantico actress and Game of Thrones star have been spotted all over social media, often using the hashtag "#TheJSisters." Now, we just need an accompanying girl band.
