Priyanka Chopra Explains How Jophie's Vegas Elopement Went Down

"It was so fun! And it’s so Jophie, I call them Jophie. It’s like, trust them to do that. That is Jophie," Chopra said. "It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe I think had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got. We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, 'alright, we’re going to set up this wedding now, we’re going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive.' We had Diplo, Khalid, they were really sweet, they arrived. Diplo Instagram lived the whole thing, it was awesome."