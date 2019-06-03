27 Looks We're Trying Out In June

We made it, people — summer has officially arrived. But after what felt like a lifetime spent layering turtlenecks and sweaters, making the transition to warm weather clothes can feel overwhelming. After all, there are pedicures to get, swimsuits to buy, and shorts to get re-aquainted with. And while you can't bail out on your post-winter errands, struggling to find the perfect June outfit is 100% preventable.
With
hundreds thousands millions of outfits being posted to Instagram on the daily, there's no shortage of looks to try now that summer is here. From sheer parachute pants to chainlink sunglass chains, patterned tights to dad sandals, there's a trend for every day of month. To prove it, we rounded up enough looks to last you until July's impending arrival. Check them all out by clicking through the slideshow ahead.