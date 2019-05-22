If You’re One Of These Signs, You Need To Date A Gemini

Geminis have a reputation for being heartbreakers, but that's not totally true. Really, Geminis are just looking for a partner who can keep up with them. This intelligent, playful sign is more likely to have flings rather than long-term relationships, but once they meet someone who can entertain and challenge them, they’re ready to commit. As Constance Stellas, author of Sex Signs: The Perfect Match Is In Your Stars puts it, “They just can’t stick around if it’s boring.”
Here, Stellas tells us which signs are most likely to find love with a Gemini, which signs can have a fun sexual fling with them, and which signs just aren’t a match. Keep in mind that these recommendations aren’t all-or-nothing — your whole birth chart plays a role in your love life, and there’s room for variation within that, too. So if you’re a Capricorn dating a Gemini, that doesn’t mean your relationship is doomed — but learning about compatibility issues might help you prepare for potential challenges that could come up in your relationship.
As an air sign, Geminis have a strong mental connection with the other air signs, such as Aquarius and Libra. Aquarius is a good long-term match, both sexually and romantically. These passionate, adventurous signs can be "electric" together, Stellas says. Romantic Libra, on the other hand, can feel "clingy" to a Gemini. These air signs are better suited as friends... but that can turn into friends with benefits. Geminis are also a good fit for other Geminis — their shared playful nature means they’ll never bore each other, and like we said, Geminis hate being bored.
Add air to a fire, and you get a brighter flame — and that’s what happens when you combine airy Gemini with fire signs Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. “They have wonderful conversations, and the heat from these fire signs is very provocative to Gemini,” Stellas says. Aries and Gemini live life at a similar fast-paced rhythm, and they have a lot of sexual compatibility. Leo and Gemini share an inventive nature and a love of drama, which makes for a hot combination.
Sagittarius and Gemini are great in the bedroom, sharing a love of oral sex and a sense of playfulness, but these opposite signs aren't necessarily fit for a relationship. “Sagittarius is not known for sticking around, and neither is Gemini,” Stellas says. Despite this, Sagittarius and Gemini is a surprisingly frequent combination for serious relationships — but they do face challenges. “The best thing they have going for them is that they both have a sense of adventure, but it can be a very quarrelsome relationship... that lasts forever and ever and ever,” Stellas says.
Gemini is not a good fit with two of the three water signs, Cancer and Pisces. “Pisces is too sensitive for Gemini, and Cancer is too sedentary — Cancer wants to be on the sofa at home,” Stellas explains. However, Gemini and Cancer’s love of sexual experimentation and variety means they can have a fun fling.
Gemini and Scorpio are so different that it doesn't sound like they would be a match, but that’s not always the reality. “Here we have the most superficial, lighthearted, easy-breezy sign, Gemini, with the most intense, passionate sign, Scorpio. Ostensibly it shouldn’t work, but sometimes it does,” Stellas says. The key to making it work is to put effort into understanding and forgiving the other person.
Earth signs aren’t a great fit for Gemini, either. Virgo and Gemini are both ruled by Mercury, so they share a love of intellect, but “Virgo is very finnicky, and Gemini is not, so that can be a conflict,” Stellas says. Capricorn and Taurus can be good for a fling, but these practical, methodical signs aren’t a good long-term fit for energetic Gemini. “They’re not in harmony with Gemini’s the faster, the better; the more, the better approach,” Stellas says.
If you and your Gemini crush or partner don’t sound compatible, you may want to check out how your moon, Mars, and Venus signs align, or pick up a few Gemini seduction tips to woo them. Did you know that Geminis love sexting? Well, now you do!
