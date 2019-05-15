Jessica Chastain Just Got The Hottest Haircut Of The Summer

A couple of inches really can make all the difference when it comes to a gorgeous haircut, whether you're talking about adding subtle layers or — much more dramatically — cutting the length off right in front to create bangs. Lately, our favorite Hollywood stars have been going for the less is more approach, serving up some major — and tempting – bang inspiration just in time for summer.
There was Miley Cyrus, who cut bangs that made her the spitting image of her quintessential character Hannah Montana. Then just a few weeks later, she chopped her hair even more to get baby bangs for the oh-so-campy 2019 Met Gala. There's also Charlize Theron, who tried on a rather fantastic set of faux blunt bangs for her Long Shot premiere.
Advertisement
On Tuesday, Jessica Chastain gave bangs for the summer her stamp of approval as well, showing up to a X-Men: Dark Phoenix event with her signature wavy bob framed by some glorious long bangs. Unlike Theron, Chastain's bangs are authentic, with her hairstylist Renato Campora posting about the new haircut on Instagram. He might have even given the rest of her hair a tiny trim as well.
Fans are already flipping over this new look, with one enthusiastic Chastainiac writing, "OH MY GOD THE BANGS ARE BACK!!!!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH WE LOVE THIS!!!!!"
Now, this isn't an entirely new look for Chastain. The actress most notably rocked bangs for her brutal role in A Most Violent Year, and she also experimented with longer Brigitte Bardot bangs way back in 2014. Between Chastain's copper hair color, shoulder-grazing bob, and these bangs, she's on-trend all-around.
Advertisement