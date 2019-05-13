Is Kim Kardashian Naming Her Son After An Emoji?

Taylor Swift isn't the only star who sends fans searching for clues in her Instagram captions. Following the birth of her fourth child via a surrogate last week, Kim Kardashian West has kept fans in the dark about the name of the newest Kimye scion. However, she may have provided the clues fans need to decode her baby's name — via Kardashian's very specific choice of emoji.
It makes sense that Kardashian would possibly tease a baby name this way: she loves emojis so much that she created her own lucrative line of "Kimojis." Here, though, it's the prevalent teddy bear emoji that is making fans think Kardashian is teasing her second son's name.
The teddy bear emoji showed up in the caption of her baby shower slideshow, which was posted on Sunday.
Additional pics on Twitter revealed the same emoji.
Fans immediately began sharing their thoughts on how the emoji connected to Kardashian's son's name. While "Bear" was the most popular guess (the Chicago Bears could connect to West's love of the city, as well as daughter Chicago, who Kardashian tweeted her new baby looks exactly like) some suspected the name could also be "Teddy."
@KimKardashian they definitely named him bear... 1) the bear emoji 2) Chicago Bears 🐻 🤷🏼♀️— victoria❤️ (@Victoria_the_01) May 12, 2019
Calling it now Kim has either called her babby Teddy or Bear #KimKardashian #babywest— Jack (@MrJackPJackson) May 11, 2019
@KimKardashian After reading your last Instagram post, I feel like you’re calling your new baby boy Bear 🐻❤️ #bear #babywest #babyboy #kimkardashian— Jacqueline Cooney (@Jacki_Coo) May 11, 2019
This isn't the only theory out there — some people think that Kardashian will name her child after her brother, Rob Kardashian, who is named after their father, the late lawyer Robert Kardashian. She admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that, in addition to looking into Armenian names for her son, she was considering passing down a family name.
"I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, after my brother, Rob,” Kardashian said. "My brother approved it."
Still, there's one issue with the name: It doesn't quite fit with the more creative monikers given to her other kids.
"Then it’s kind of like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob – it doesn’t really go,” Kardashian admitted on the talk show.
One name that would fit right in? Bear — so maybe these Kardashian sleuths are right on the money.
