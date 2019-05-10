Here's How To Watch Big Little Lies For Free This Weekend

Everyone's favorite Monterey Moms are (almost) back! Starting June 9, the fashionable, fierce mothers (and their kids and husbands and MERYL STREEP) of Big Little Lies returns for season two.
If you haven't seen the Emmy-winning first season yet, you're SERIOUSLY missing out. Not only does it include some of the greatest real estate TV has ever seen, it features literally impeccable performances from Nicole Kidman Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz. And the women aren't the only showstoppers: Alexander Skarsgård took home an Emmy for his brilliant, albeit terrifying, performance as Kidman's abusive husband.
Advertisement
If you have no idea what I'm talking about when it comes to Monterey chic or Renata Klein's ridiculous windows, you absolutely must binge the first season of Big Little Lies ASAP. The complete first season is available to stream on HBOGO and HBONOW, so you might want to get on that while you still have a subscription for the final season of Game of Thrones. If you're not an HBO subscriber (and you've already used up your seven-day free trial), you can always watch it the old fashioned way, by renting or buying it on Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, or iTunes.
But if you're a super savvy streamer and want to watch the show for free, we've got a treat for you. This weekend only, HBO will be streaming the entire first season of Big Little Lies for FREE on the HBO YouTube channel. You heard me correctly, completely FREE, zero dollars and zero cents, no strings attached! With less than a month until the new season hits HBO, this is the perfect way to catch up on all the drama, not to mention the beautifully moving, important performances. And have I mentioned the houses? The real estate porn on this show is seriously out of control.
After you've binged the entire first season this weekend, you'll want to take a deep dive into the soundtrack because WOW is it good. It's available for your listening pleasure on Spotify and iTunes. You'll also want to catch up on the Monterey fashion, Nicole Kidman's perfect Emmy acceptance speech (brb while I cry a river and drown the whole world), and take a deep dive into the real world friendships this show has forged.
Get ready for a whirlwind adventure y'all — this show is SO. GOOD.
Advertisement