What The Women Of Big Little Lies Wore To The Emmys

While we’re anxiously waiting to learn if more Big Little Lies will be in our future with a second season, the leading ladies of HBO’s hit series gave us a little something to hold us over. At Sunday's 69th Emmy Awards, the show was nominated for a whooping 16 awards and its stars were dressed the part.
“It's an incredible blessing that these two ladies got together and wanted to make this. To my producers, I am beyond grateful,” Laura Dern told E! News on the red carpet. “It's so rare for a tribe of woman to get together and make art and become a family.” Witherspoon added: “It's weird that we're all standing here! We all have the best time, we’re really good friends.”
Really good friends, yes; but style icons even more. From Laura Dern in cut-outs and feathers to Reese Witherspoon's power blazer moment to Zoe Kravitz's Dior gown that made her feel "magical," the five women ahead prove that the cast that slays the red carpet together, stays together.