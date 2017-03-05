If you're watching HBO's Big Little Lies, while you're not getting sucked into the storyline you're probably drooling over all the gorgeous homes.
The 10 episode series is about a group of exceedingly privileged people living in the ultra-wealthy coastal community that is Monterey, California. Specifically, it is about the mothers of that town: Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Renata (Laura Dern), and Jane (Shailene Woodley), and their relationships with their partners and children.
Anyone who has dreamed of owning a beach house will fall head-over-heels for the classic coastal home of Madeline Martha Mackenzie. It's a real eyefull of beauty.
“Madeline was always going to be traditional because she’s just that kind of a gal,” says set decorator Amy Wells to People.
The decorator found every piece of furniture, decor, art and personal finishing touches to outfit the space, and she shared a few of her shopping secrets.
The best part? A lot of the decorative touches are from a super-affordable spot. “A lot, if not all, the beach décor is HomeGoods.”
In fact, one makes an appearance in the very first episode, Wells says. “If you see in Madeline’s house when they’re eating dinner and there’s a sign that says ‘To Beach’ right above her stove, that’s from HomeGoods.”
There's another reason the sets look so natural and livable. They're all real homes and decorated as such — not soundstages. “[Director] Jean-Marc [Vallée] shoots in 360 degrees,” she explained. “He has this tiny little camera, and we use no movie lights, so my lamps, my fixtures are what lights the scenes.”
BRB, running to Homegoods to get some beachy touches to give our apartment a makeover.
